Border agents allow mother of teen battling leukemia at Duke Hospital to come to US

DURHAM, N.C. — The mother of a young teenager who is battling leukemia alone at Duke University Hospital will be able to come to the United States temporarily to be by her daughter’s side, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said Wednesday, WTVD reports.

Ixcell Sandoval Perez, 14, was living in Chiapas, Mexico when she was diagnosed.

Her mother traveled to the U.S. border at San Ysidro and was planning to take her to Raleigh, where Ixcell was born, so she could receive medical treatment.

But when they arrived at the border in Tijuana, Mexico, they were denied entry into the United States.

According to advocates, a relative living in the United States eventually came to bring Perez across the border.

CBP says her mother reapplied for admission at the San Ysidro port of entry on August 27 and was granted a temporary humanitarian waiver.