Baby found in Myrtle Beach hotel room with cocaine dies

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – An infant found unresponsive in a Myrtle Beach hotel room with cocaine has died, WMBF reported.

The child was found at the Camelot by the Sea at 2000 N. Ocean Blvd. Sunday and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The infant died Tuesday morning.

Police allegedly found a white substance, that was later found to be cocaine, near the child’s bottle.

Geames Kena Ratliff, 37, and Laquena Lanishia Bostic, 32, were previously arrested on drug and child neglect charges in connection to the case, according to WMBF.