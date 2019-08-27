× Winston-Salem police investigating 3 armed robberies they believe are connected

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating three armed robberies they believe are connected, according to a news release.

On Aug. 23, between 8:02 p.m. and 9:20 p.m., officers responded to three separate armed robberies involving several victims.

The robberies were reported at:

2367 Bethabara Road

4260 Brownsboro Road

305 Polo Road

“The three robberies took place within a short span of time and in close proximity to one another. Due to the nature and location of the robberies, and because the description of the suspects in each incident are similar, it is believed that all three robberies are related,” Winston-Salem police said in the release.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.