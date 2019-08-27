× Chase, crash leads to two King schools closing early after power outage

KING, N.C. — Two King schools closed early Tuesday due to a power outage, according to Stokes County Schools.

Mount Olive Elementary dismissed at 10:15 a.m. and Chestnut Grove Middle School at 10:30 a.m. The afterschool program at Mount Olive will not be available Tuesday.

Spokeswoman Pam Bolejack said the school district was notified of a vehicle crash that damaged equipment for Duke Energy at 6:30 a.m. Originally, school officials were told power would be restored at 8:45 a.m. A later update said 10 a.m. and then the district was told 11:30 a.m.

“We have released those two schools because we are unable to prepare lunches,” Bolejack said.

King Police Chief Jordan Boyette tells FOX 8 that at about 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, a car was driving on U.S. 52 onto Main Street. He said the car caught an officer’s attention and the officer discovered the vehicle was reported stolen out of Winston-Salem.

When the officer activated blue lights, the driver sped away. A chase lasted about 3 miles. The driver of the stolen car lost control and hit a power pole, causing power outages in the area.

Inside the car was a passenger, a 16-year-old girl reported missing by Raleigh Police. She was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem as a precaution. Police are investigating how the driver and the teen are connected.

The driver of the stolen vehicle is in custody.

Chief Boyette confirmed this is the crash that caused the power outages that led to early school dismissals.