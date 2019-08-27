Speeding concerns in High Point neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Residents who live along Piedmont Crossing Drive in High Point say the road is very dangerous and drivers need to slow down.

People are drafting petitions, using social media asking for help to slow down drivers. One neighbor posted signs in front of her house.

“They ignore the 25 mph speed limits. They do not stop at the stop signs," Laura Cox said.

The traffic from four neighborhoods access this road. Many want to try and stop the careless driving on the narrow road before it's too late.

“I'm concerned for people's children and their pets. It's not safe to back out of your driveway," Cox said.

High Point city officials said they're aware of the concerns.

“I mean I know quite a few of the residents out there. It's been brought to our attention. We are doing some of the measure utilizing our police department

to help reduce the speeding in their area," Councilman Victor Jones said.

Jones said residential areas can get assistance from the city if they have a petition with 75 percent of the neighborhood's support.

“Depending on the study, and it's a point system will determine what our responsibility is," Jones said. That can mean a higher police presence, speed bumps or additional speed signs put up on a road. He said it all depends on what they think is best after an evaluation.