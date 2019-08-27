Sinkhole closing Winston-Salem road for ‘several hours’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A large sinkhole has closed a road in Winston-Salem on Tuesday.

The 100 block of Waughtown Street just east of Alder Street will be closed "for several hours," according to Winston-Salem police.

Fella Huntley, assistant field operations manager with the City of Winston-Salem, tells FOX8 a water main break caused the street surface to buckle Tuesday.

They believe the break happened on Monday because the University of North Carolina School of the Arts reported low water pressure at their facility on Monday.

Huntley said the street is a state road and expects it to be closed at least until Monday or Tuesday of next week.

He said once crews are able to access the break, he estimates 20 to 30 water customers will be without water for about 30 minutes to 2 hours while the waterline is repaired.

