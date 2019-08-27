School resource officers ready for new school year in the Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- With schools back in session, keeping a watchful eye on students in the Triad is the job of school resource officers.

The SRO is the first line of school safety.

They are always looking for signs of a potential threat or problem by getting to know their kids.

Jackson Middle School, a school of over 500 students, is where Officer Randy Dixon walks his beat.

“I like to see a smile on their face. If not, I ask them, 'Hey why aren’t you smiling?' You know, you’re living, you’re in school. Have fun with it,” Dixon said.

Dixon tries to interact with as many kids as he can.

“Just walking into the hallway saying hey to everybody. Give them a pound or a handshake. A high five. Tell them to have a good day,” Dixon said.

A large part of his job is observing changes in behavior.

“Students not being where they’re supposed to be. I also look at students’ actions. If they don’t want to make eye contact with you. If when you come into the hallway then kind of take a pause, they halt,” Dixon said.

He looks at all possible signs of problems.

Middle school isn’t too early to talk to kids about the repercussions from posting and sharing inappropriate messages on social media.

Some posts are felonies in North Carolina -- like sharing inappropriate images and threatening to take a gun to school.

“No sending naked photos, no passing them out, no taking pictures with guns,” Dixon said.

When the SRO sees something concerning, then parents are contacted right away.

“Your social media is supposed to be something happy. You talk back and forth with friends and family. Keep it at that,” Dixon said.