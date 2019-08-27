× Rural Hall License Plate Agency closed after manager charged with fraud

RURAL HALL, N.C. — Rural Hall License Plate Agency in Forysth County was closed after criminal charges were levied against the manager, according to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.

Virginia Moore, who was managing the Rural Hall agency, was charged with buying and selling vehicles with no license, altering titles and notary acknowledging/verifing/administering oath affidavit falsely (fraud).

The NCDMV closed the agency, located at 1014 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Tuesday after an investigation by the NCDMV’s license and theft bureau.

The Rural Hall agency had been open since 1989.

According to the state, four nearby license plate agencies will continue to offer services Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Winston-Salem , 1141 Silas Creek Parkway, 336-725-2795

, 1141 Silas Creek Parkway, 336-725-2795 Walnut Cove , 208 W. Third St., 336-591-3252

, 208 W. Third St., 336-591-3252 Kernersville , 810-J N. Main St., 336-904-0743

, 810-J N. Main St., 336-904-0743 Mount Airy, 137 Riverside Dr., 336-786-5201