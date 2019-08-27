North Myrtle Beach named safest city in South Carolina, according to study

North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (Getty Images)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — North Myrtle Beach has been named the safest city in South Carolina, according to a study from BackgroundChecks.org.

The study factors in FBI crime statistics and law enforcement employee numbers.

“While property crime is high in the beachside community, it logged a violent crime rate below the state average and features one of the most well staffed police forces around, boasting a law enforcement to resident ratio of 9.17 per 1,000 residents,” the study said.

Clemson took second, with Tega Cay at third, Charleston at fourth and Aiken rounding out the top five.

