NC teen registers people to vote as they wait in line at Popeyes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte teen is making national headlines by taking advantage of the huge crowds at Popeyes and Chick-fil-A amid a debate on which fast-food chain has the best chicken sandwich, WSOC reports.

David Ledbetter, 17, is encouraging people to get involved with politics and helping people register to vote.

He’s been at Popeyes all week.

“It feels very good,” Ledbetter told WSOC. “I always want to engage the community. I try to engage the community in several different ways and, you know, voter registration is very important in my opinion so it felt amazing.”

The high school senior said his interest in getting people registered to vote started after being one of a few young people at a caucus meeting.

Ledbetter won’t actually be old enough to vote until next year.