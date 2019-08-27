× NC Attorney General files lawsuits against 8 e-cigarette companies

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Tuesday he will be filing lawsuits against eight e-cigarette companies.

The companies are Beard Vape, Direct eLiquid, Electric Lotus, Electric Tobacconist, Eonsmoke, Juice Man, Tinted Brew, and VapeCo.

The suits, which are brought under the North Carolina Unfair or Deceptive Trade Practices Act, alleging these companies are aggressively targeting children and do not require appropriate age verification when selling these products. In May 2019, Attorney General Stein filed a similar suit against Juul.

“At the same time as our kids are headed off to school, we are hearing new stories about the health risks associated with e-cigarettes on a daily basis,” Stein said. “Our complaints allege that these eight e-cig companies are helping to fuel an epidemic of vaping among high school and middle school students. One look at their marketing materials demonstrates just how egregious their sales tactics are – with flavors like cotton candy, gummy bear, unicorn, and graham cracker, they’re clearly targeting young people. To teenagers, the health and addiction risks of vaping are simply too high. That is why my office is asking the court to protect our kids by shutting down these operations in our state.”

Stein’s lawsuits ask for the courts to shut down sales from these companies in North Carolina. In May of this year, Stein filed a similar lawsuit against Juul.