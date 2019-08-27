‘Most humiliating experience of my life:’ Raleigh homeowner handcuffed, detained after home security false alarm

RALEIGH, N.C. — Kazeem Oyeneyin has lived in his home in north Raleigh for the past five years, but when his home security system was tripped by mistake, he says police humiliated him inside his home, WTVD reports.

Oyeneyin said a friend stayed over last Saturday and tripped the alarm unknowingly when he left. Oyeneyin says he disengaged it and went back to sleep.

“The most humiliating experience of my life.”

• • •

Wearing only his boxer shorts, this North Raleigh man was handcuffed and detained after his home alarm was tripped accidentally.

The ugly incident caught on tape — We’re talking to the homeowner and Raleigh Police. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/J3wEUgU9lR — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) August 24, 2019

“I just laid back down and all I heard was somebody screaming downstairs,” he said. “So I grab my firearm because I don’t know what’s going on. And I run down the stairs and it’s a cop.”

On the audio from the surveillance camera posted at Oyeneyin’s front door, you can hear the Raleigh Police officer instructing him, “Turn around and face away from me!”

You see at least four other Raleigh police officers arrive on the scene. With Oyeneyin in handcuffs, wearing just his underwear, he was escorted outside to a waiting police car.

In a statement to WTVD, a Raleigh Police spokesperson said, “The Department is looking into this incident and reviewing our officers’ actions. We have attempted to contact the homeowner several times over the past few days to discuss this incident with him.”

For the full story, visit WTVD.