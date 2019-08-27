Man smashes out back window of High Point police cruiser with head after being taken into custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A man smashed out the back glass of a police cruiser while being taken into custody Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., High Point police, fire and EMS were called to the intersection of West Green Drive and Trinity Avenue because of a rollover crash.

A few minutes later, High Point police took a man into custody a few hundred yards away.

High Point police said the man was driving a stolen vehicle, hit another vehicle and ran from the scene of the crash.

It took several officers to get the man under control. He was restrained and carried to a police cruiser.

Officers put the man in the back seat and the man smashed out the rear window with his head.

He was then taken out of the car, strapped to a gurney and loaded into an EMS unit.

Police have not released the name of the suspect. He is currently being treated at the hospital.

It is unclear what charges the suspect could be facing.