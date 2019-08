× Man hit by car while jogging in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A jogger was hit by a car early Tuesday morning in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol.

At 6:15 a.m., crews responded to NC 8 at the Brown Loflin Bridge.

Troopers say a 40-year-old man was jogging south on NC 8 when a 2010 Ford Focus hit him.

The driver is not facing charges due to the location in which the man was jogging.

Troopers said the jogger’s condition is unknown at this time.