High Point man charged with driving while impaired after crashing into 2 vehicles, Thomasville home

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A High Point man charged with driving while impaired after he allegedly crashed into two vehicles, knocking a Jeep into a Thomasville porch and home.

At about 4:31 p.m. Monday, Richard Gray Reitzel, 44, of High Point, was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 south on Joe Moore Road when he crashed into the back of a 1998 Mercury Grand Marque. Neither of the two people in the Grand Marque were injured.

The truck then drove off the road to the right and hit a 1998 Jeep Cherokee that was parked in a driveway at 103 Joe Moore Road.

This collision knocked the Jeep into the home's front porch, damaging both the home and the porch. The homeowners, who were inside, were not injured.

Reitzel was charged with driving while impaired and failure to reduce speed.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries suffered during the crash.

Police say the Jeep was assessed as a total loss and about $15,000 in damages were done to the home.