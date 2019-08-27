Elon Elementary opens new building for new school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELON, N.C. -- Students have plenty of new things to get used to during the first week of school, especially when they find themselves inside a brand new building.

Since 1956 Elon Elementary School was surrounded by students, specifically college students. The elementary school was in the middle of Elon University.

Now students have more room on a campus of their own that's located off Walker Road. The new school was built for the 770 students who walk the halls every day.

"I love that it's just this brand new space, we have so much storage space we have so much space for the kids, we have a broadcast room, a huge media center, there are so many different areas for the kids to get lots of different opportunities," Fifth grade teacher Cari Schmidt said.

Principal Jack Davern says the new building will be a great opportunity for teachers and students.

"The things that we are doing with teaching now, it's incredible. We are using technology to reach all ends of the earth and now we have environments and a broadcast room that we are going to be developing this year to really communicate, and space to really work with them," Davern said.

One of the challenges the new school faces is a new drop off plan for car riders. The school even hosted a practice run for parents and staff.