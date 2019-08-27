× Door-to-door canvas planned after 5-year-old, teenager, man killed in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are planning to canvas neighborhoods after a string of violent crimes, including a 5-year-old who was killed by a projectile, according to police.

Thursday afternoon, multiple law enforcement agencies will team up for what police are calling a “Violent Crimes Task Force Response.” They will go door-to-door, looking for information about three homicides.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on June 5, David Perez Pineda was found dead in a driveway on the 2200 block of Cole Road. The family who lived there did not know him.

Pineda died of a gunshot wound, and officers found his vehicle nearby.

Detectives hope to get information about where Pineda was and what he was doing the day he died.

On July 6, 5-year-old Alberto Rios Navarrette was playing in his family’s apartment on the 2900 block of Cole Ridge Circle when a projectile came through and hit him.

The boy died from his injury.

Police say Oscar Rodriguez Mendez, 17, and two juveniles were arrested in connection with the child’s death.

They are still looking for Santiago Marcial Rodriguez, 17, who was charged with murder.

Detectives plan to ask for information about the child’s death or the location of Santiago Marcial Rodriguez.

On July 16, officers found 18-year-old Eneas Fladimir Bustos-Rojas dead of multiple gunshot wounds in a heavily-wooded area near Timlic Avenue.

His family had last seen him in the early morning of July 15, the day before. Bustos-Rojas had reportedly walked from his home near the woods.

Detectives will be looking for information about the events leading to Bustos-Rojas’s death.

Detectives ask anyone with information about these crimes to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7000 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be reached on Facebook via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.”