Compassionate 8-year-old boy holds hand of upset classmate with autism

WICHITA, Kansas — It's an 8-year-old's act of compassion that made this first-day-of-school photo go viral.

Conner, an 8-year-old with autism, was starting second grade at Minneha Core Knowledge Elementary, but the day was not going well, KAKE reports.

Christian, another 8-year-old classmate, didn't know that Conner was autistic. All he knew is that another kid was crying, so he walked over and took his hand, reassuring the crying boy that things were going to be OK.

Christian's mom snapped the photo and shared it on social media.

For Connor's mom April Crites, the start of the school year is tough because she fears her son will be bullied.

"I fear every day that someone is going to laugh at him because he doesn't speak correctly, or laugh at him because he doesn't sit still or because he jumps up and down and flaps his hands," Crites said.

Christian's unexpected compassion, however, warmed her heart, according to KAKE.

Conner and Christian have reportedly become fast friends.