4-year-old boy getting off of school bus hit, dragged by pick-up truck in hit-and-run

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 4-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after he was hit by a pick-up truck and left in the road, according to WFLA.

It was the end of his ninth day at school when Joseph Soto was getting off the bus at the wrong stop.

'They're a coward, they're an animal': 4-year-old dragged down street in Pasco hit-and-run | @WFLAJeff has the mother's reaction>> https://t.co/hQk8awfGrE https://t.co/dTPNZGZgxD — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) August 26, 2019

That’s when witnesses say a blue Chevy S-10 or similar vehicle hit him and dragged him down the street.

“I waited at his bus stop like I was supposed to,” the boy’s mother, Jennifer Moore, told WFLA. “His bus came and he never got off the bus.”

The bus driver gave Moore a ride to the last stop where she saw her son, lying there in the road, surrounded by people.

“When I turned the corner, my son was laying in the middle of the road with a group of people around him because a truck hit him and took off,” Moore said.

The boy was taken to a hospital and reportedly remembers what happened.

Joseph had stopped and looked both ways before crossing the street, WFLA reports. It wasn’t until he was already partway across when he saw the truck.

The boy tried to sprint the rest of the distance, but he wasn’t fast enough.

“He said, ‘Mommy, it didn’t slow down and it knocked me over and dragged me on the ground and then I fell asleep,'” Moore said.