Video shows man’s truck stolen as he robbed business, police say

Posted 5:00 pm, August 26, 2019, by

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Police say a man in the act of stealing items from a Washington business lost his getaway vehicle when another thief drove off with his pickup truck Sunday.

Surveillance cameras along East Bruneau Ave. recorded a man on a bike cruise past William Kelley's red 1992 Chevy truck, then circle back. Police say Kelley left the keys on the seat.

Video shows the man hoist his 10-speed into the bed of the truck. As he starts to back out of the parking spot to drive away, Kelley can be seen running to stop him, even hurling a bulky item at his own truck as it speeds away.

Kennewick officers investigating the car theft said area surveillance video revealed a more complicated story. Police say Kelley was busy stealing items from a business across the street as the cyclist stole his truck.

Facebook users couldn't help noting the irony of the situation, with some calling it "instant karma."

Officers arrested Kelley on a warrant and added a burglary charge. Police are still trying to locate the missing truck.

