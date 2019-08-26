Tropical Storm Dorian ‘a storm to watch,’ Chief Meteorologist Van Denton says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tropical Storm Dorian is a storm to watch, according to FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton.

It is forecast to become a hurricane and then to lose some power as it travels across the mountains of the Dominican Republic.

Dorian is expected to gain some strength again as it approaches the southeast coast of the US over the weekend.

It is too early to tell if it will turn right and head toward the North Carolina coast. At the moment, Florida has the best chance to see impacts from the storm.