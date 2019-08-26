Tractor-trailer hauling Sprite cans catches fire in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A tractor-trailer fully loaded with empty Sprite cans ignited Monday while it was headed west down Bryan Boulevard in Greensboro.

According to the Greensboro Fire Department, the driver pulled over and tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher and called for help.

The driver removed the burning trailer from the tractor and moved it a safe distance away.

At about 9:30 a.m., officers closed a lane of Bryan Boulevard, near Old Oak Ridge Road, while fire crews tried to put out the fire.

Flames were flickering near the top of the trailer.

Fire officials say the fire was likely caused by a mechanical issue.

No one was injured.

The lane is expected to reopen after 11:30 a.m.