Suspect arrested after man shot, seen falling out vehicle in Davidson County, deputies say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Linwood man faces assault charges after a witness saw a man fall out of a car after a shooting, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a possible shooting on the 2000 block of Michael Road.

A witness said they saw a burgundy Saturn stop in the road and a man fell out of the vehicle. The man reportedly said he had been shot.

Another man was also seen running away from the scene.

Deputies found the Saturn and the victim at 1134 Sink Farm Road.

EMS responded and brought the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim said John Lindsay Walser Jr., 36, of Linwood, shot him.

Walser had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Deputies went to Bill’s Truck Stop at 1210 Snider Kines Road, where Walser reportedly lived, but deputies say the man refused to open the door to his room.

Deputies deployed K-9s, and Walser was arrested.

The suspect was charged with failure to appear as well as assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He was placed in jail under a $1,050,000 secured bond.