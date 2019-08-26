Police investigating shooting in Burlington Walmart parking lot

Posted 11:11 pm, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:25PM, August 26, 2019

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington police are investigating a shooting in a Walmart parking lot on Monday night.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. at the store at 530 S.Graham Hopedale Road.

Burlington police said a group of people in the parking lot started shooting at each other.

Several uninvolved vehicles were hit by bullets.

Burlington police said around the same time they were called to the Walmart, someone showed up to Alamance Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police could not confirm that the person was shot at the Walmart scene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.