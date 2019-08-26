Police investigating shooting in Burlington Walmart parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington police are investigating a shooting in a Walmart parking lot on Monday night.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. at the store at 530 S.Graham Hopedale Road.

Burlington police said a group of people in the parking lot started shooting at each other.

Several uninvolved vehicles were hit by bullets.

Burlington police said around the same time they were called to the Walmart, someone showed up to Alamance Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police could not confirm that the person was shot at the Walmart scene.