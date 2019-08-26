New details emerge after IRS raids in Thomasville, Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- New details have emerged after IRS investigators were seen at properties in Thomasville and Greensboro on Friday.

Investigators were at a home on Conrad Street in Thomasville and also at a landscaping business in Greensboro. Both properties are owned by Steve A. Sloan.

In an 11-page complaint, the IRS says the investigations are related to exploitation of the elderly. It all came to light after a bank employee got suspicious about the checks an 86-year-old Greensboro woman wrote to a landscaping business. The woman wrote 350 checks over five years totaling more than $1.5 million.

On June 14, 2018, an 86-year-old Greensboro woman only identified as "EW" wrote a check to Total Lawn and Landscaping for $19,000 dollars. In the memo line, it said, "for landscaping and water."

Two months later, she reportedly wrote three more checks to the same business.

Two for were for “crawl space water” and totaled $37,000. The third was for $4,000 in "maintenance."

One month later, in October, she paid $16,000 for "weather and water damage."

While she was writing the checks, an IRS special agent claims Sloan bought the Conrad Street house in Thomasville for more than $115,000 and another home on Donegal Drive in Greensboro for $62,000.

The spending did not stop there.

Public records show Sloan also purchased five vehicles worth $181,236 in the same time period he received large payments from the woman.

Some of those vehicles were taken from the Thomasville home Friday and hauled away on a flatbed.

A deeper dive in public records shows dozens of the other customers who used Total Lawn And Landscaping had payments that referenced invoices EW did not have.

Investigators say she paid more than $1 million for lawn and maintenance work for a home that is worth just $323,000.

Total Lawn and Landscaping has customers in Greensboro and Chapel Hill.

An IRS agent said Monday they are reviewing surveillance video and then will present their finding to a grand jury.

No charges have been filed at this time.