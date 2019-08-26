NC teacher transforms classroom into floor-to-ceiling shrine to the Carolina Panthers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kids headed back to school on Monday, but, for one classroom, it's more like "quarterback" to school.

Mitch Toros, a third grade teacher at Charlotte's Sterling Elementary School, revealed his Carolina Panthers-themed classroom in an MTV-style video on Twitter.

Toros, who is an alumnus from Greensboro College, wrote, "Hey MTV, welcome to my crib! Looking forward to the 2019-2020 school year!"

The room is Panthers colors from floor to ceiling and features posters of players, black and blue bins and a Kuechly jersey.

The Panthers logo is painted onto the wall, and goal posts surround the screen used in the classroom.

The video even caught the attention of the team itself.

The Carolina Panthers shared Toros' post and wrote that the classroom "is a dream!"

This is classroom is a dream! https://t.co/4ZGOCffWbm — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 25, 2019