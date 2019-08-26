× Missing North Carolina teens last seen leaving Bojangles, police say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincolnton Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two runaway teens, WSOC reports.

Investigators said 17-year-old Josiah Coffey and 16-year-old Jennifer Black were last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday leaving the Bojangles’ on East Main Street in Lincolnton.

The teens are believed to be driving a white 2006 Lincoln Town Car with North Carolina tag AKH-5927.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-736-8900 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.