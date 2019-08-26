Greensboro woman finds stranger’s military ID in garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro homeowner working in her plant bed found something that caught her eye. At first, the homeowner, who doesn't want to be identified, thought it was a rock. Turns out, the item was a piece of history.

"Very surprised. I was not expecting it," she said.

She had found a military ID, or dog tag, in her front yard near the intersection of Irving Place and St. Andrews Road.

"Well, I just wonder how it got there," she said. "Maybe someone walking or jogging or somebody working on the street dropped it."

Raymond W. Wilson is the name on the dog tag. The thin piece of metal is slightly bent with maybe some rusty spots on it. The number 46 is stamped on the tag, possibly the year when it was issued.

The homeowner wanted to reunite the dog tag with its owner. She posted a picture to social media, but no one responded. The homeowner wasn't disappointed. She still hopes to find the dog tag's owner.

"I would like to find the owner just in case it's something special to them," she said.

According to The American War Library, if you find dog tags, mail them to the Department of Defense so they can find the owner.