Greensboro woman dies after tractor-trailer crashes on US 311 in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Greensboro woman is dead after a tractor-trailer ran off the road on US 311 in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 10:55 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to a crash where US 311 north meets Interstate 40 west.

Police say the 2015 Freightliner was headed north on the highway when it ran off the road to the right, flipped onto its side and crashed into a guardrail.

At the scene, officers found the driver, 48-year-old Anna Marie Waddell, of Greensboro, outside of the tractor-trailer.

First responders tried to save her life. Waddell was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The highway was closed for more than six hours before it reopened.