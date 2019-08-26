Gibsonville teenager charged with more than 30 felonies after string of Triad breaks-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — An 18-year-old is facing a slew of felony charges after a rash of break-ins across Guilford and Alamance counties, according to Gibsonville police.

Elijah Amir Leath, 18, of Gibsonville, was arrested Sunday for allegedly breaking into more than two dozen vehicles between Aug. 7 and Aug. 25.

Police say the suspect stole money, a gun and other items from the vehicles.

In Alamance County, Leath was charged with 14 counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, five counts of misdemeanor larceny and one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

In Guilford County, he was charged with another 15 counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, four counts of misdemeanor larceny, one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, one count of attempted felony larceny of a motor vehicle, one count of felony larceny of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felony.

Leath was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and given a $210,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Monday at the Gibsonville Police Department at (336) 449-6677 attention. You may also report information on this crime or any other crime to Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.