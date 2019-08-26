Gibsonville teenager charged with more than 30 felonies after string of Triad breaks-ins

Posted 11:55 am, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:07PM, August 26, 2019

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — An 18-year-old is facing a slew of felony charges after a rash of break-ins across Guilford and Alamance counties, according to Gibsonville police.

Elijah Amir Leath, 18, of Gibsonville, was arrested Sunday for allegedly breaking into more than two dozen vehicles between Aug. 7 and Aug. 25.

Police say the suspect stole money, a gun and other items from the vehicles.

In Alamance County, Leath was charged with 14 counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, five counts of misdemeanor larceny and one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

In Guilford County, he was charged with another 15 counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, four counts of misdemeanor larceny, one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, one count of attempted felony larceny of a motor vehicle, one count of felony larceny of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felony.

Leath was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and given a $210,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Monday at the Gibsonville Police Department at (336) 449-6677 attention. You may also report information on this crime or any other crime to Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.