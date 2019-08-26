High Point Salvation Army continues cleaning after flash flooding closes building temporarily

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Salvation Army is used to coming out to help people in need after storms.

Now they have to clean up the damage to one of their own buildings.

The Salvation Army temporarily closed the administrative and social services office at 201 West Green Drive in High Point after back to back storms hit the Center Of Hope in High Point.

Rain leaked into the building last Monday. Then, Thursday's thunderstorms caused more damage to the roof and let more water in the building.

"We are incredibly thankful to our donors and generous community partners who are stepping up in so many ways to help during this time of need,” said Antoine Dalton, director of social services at The Salvation Army of High Point. “In a few days, we look forward to opening the building again and continuing to help local families in need.”

Crews began cleaning late Monday night and continued through the week.

The people who were staying at the center were moved to the Salvation Army Boys And Girls Club while crews clean.