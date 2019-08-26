Father of 3 identified as Greensboro homicide victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police continue their search into who gunned down Christopher Babunga near his apartment Friday night.

The 27-year-old was shot around 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Hahns Lane.

His family said that he was shot multiple times by a person in a vehicle. However, Greensboro police officers have not confirmed that information.

Christopher’s brother, John Pavuge, said he had just left to go to the store when the shooting happened.

“Maybe 20 minutes, I come back at they have the tape up. They said your brother is dead,” Pavuge said.

At that moment, Pavuge said he felt anger and then immense sadness.

He said he wants his “brother to rest in peace.”

What adds to their pain is how this compares to the life Babunga and his family used to live.

Babunga and his family are refugees from Africa who have lived in North Carolina for more than half a decade.

His father, Pampo Joseph, said that they fled their home because of the violence that had begun to tear it apart.

“I left because of the gunfire,” Joseph said. “And now Christopher is dead because of gunfire here.”

Babunga leaves behind a wife and three children, one of whom is only a few months old.

Greensboro police investigators are reviewing 911 calls made on the night of Babunga's killing and interviewing potential witnesses.

Greensboro police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.