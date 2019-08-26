Family surviving heartache 1 year after daughter’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A family trying to survive heartache one year after their daughter was killed in Thomasville.

Britney White was one of two good Samaritans killed while helping a stranded driver on the side of U.S. 29 near East Cooksey Drive in August 2018.

While the two were helping, another car hit and killed them both.

"It's not easy when you lose a child when you think the child is supposed to bury their parents," said Rhonda McBride, White's mom.

One year later White's family is trying to focus on the positives.

"She would want us to think of her in good memories, and her good fight that she fight, because she had a big heart of giving to everybody," said Michael McBride, White's stepdad.

That big heart of giving included showering her 10-year-old son, Ronald, with love.

"Even in the midst of what has happened the positive that I see of it is him," Rhonda McBride said.

Ronald's room is filled with his accomplishments from school, but most important is a collage of the mother-son duo that hangs high on his wall.

"Oh I know she's proud of him. She's proud of him. She can't help but proud of him," Rhonda McBride said.

The district attorney's office did not charge the driver.