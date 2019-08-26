Crash injures one, damages porch in Thomasville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Thomasville on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Joe Moore Road near the intersection of Hasty School Road.

Officers on the scene said the driver of a pickup truck suffered a medical issue that caused him to lose control of the truck and hit another vehicle.

The vehicle that was hit then struck a front porch at a home on Joe Moore Road.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.