Crash injures one, damages porch in Thomasville

Posted 8:03 pm, August 26, 2019, by

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Thomasville on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Joe Moore Road near the intersection of Hasty School Road.

Officers on the scene said the driver of a pickup truck suffered a medical issue that caused him to lose control of the truck and hit another vehicle.

The vehicle that was hit then struck a front porch at a home on Joe Moore Road.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.