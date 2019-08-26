Barista at North Carolina A&T serves coffee with a shot of inspiration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Lettie Clark is in the business of serving pick-me-ups.

She’s the manager of the Barnes and Noble Cafe inside the bookstore on North Carolina A&T State University’s campus.

The line at the Starbucks forms early.

Clark serves the variations of coffee orders with a shot of inspiration.

“Everybody that comes through the door, I want them to know that they are appreciated and they are important,” Clark said.

Clark is often one of the first faces people see and the last thing she wants is for poor customer service to leave people with a bad taste.

“You can’t start off like that because your whole day will end up like that, so you’ve got to try and stay positive,” she said.

She reminds customers that they are special through spoken and written words of encouragement.

Clark will often write inspirational quotes for customers.

It’s the kind of customer service that gives new meaning to the phrase rise and shine.

“I don’t like to see people down. When I see other people happy, it makes me happy,” she said.