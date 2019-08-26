Barbershop gives out free haircuts, supplies weeks after employee was killed outside Winston-Salem restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A beloved father, barber and community leader's commitment to helping others carried out weeks after he was shot and killed outside a Winston-Salem restaurant.

On Sunday, employees from Supreme Legacy Barbershop at Hanes Mall prepared kids for the upcoming school year by providing them with free haircuts and school supplies.

“A lot of kids weren’t able to come get a haircut this week and the parents might not have had the money because school supplies are expensive, so we decided to do a back to school drive,” said Shakira Lake, an employee.

Lake says giving back to the kids is something her former co-worker, Julius “Juice” Sampson Jr., was passionate about.

“One of our fallen brothers, 'Juice' Julius, he was a top supporter,” Lake said. “He was one of the top people trying to push it so we can get this off the road.”

According to Winston-Salem police, 22-year-old Robert Granato shot Julius in the parking lot of Bj’s Restaurant and Brewhouse on Aug. 6. Investigators say the two got in an argument inside the restaurant.

“Respect and love my brother and who he was,” Lake said. “He wanted this to happen and we’re making it happen today.”