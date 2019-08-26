25-year-old NC mother of 7 dies after shielding child during shooting, family says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a young mother of seven was shot and killed in Fayetteville, WTVD reports.

Officers were called to Danish Drive on Friday around 11:23 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman in the home who had been shot.

The victim, who has since been identified as 25-year-old Chakita Jones, of Fayetteville, was unresponsive. First responders took her to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.

Jones was later transported to UNC Medical Center where she died from her injuries Saturday evening.

Family members tell WTVD she was a mother to seven children, ranging in ages from 2 months old to 12 years old.

Fuller said her sister was found clutching one of her children, in an effort to shield the child from gunshots.