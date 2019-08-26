× 1 suspect arrested after man allegedly assaulted by group of masked men in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One suspect was arrested after a man was allegedly assaulted by a group of masked men in Randolph County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Michael Scott Fagg, 30, of Asheboro, was wanted on charges of common law robbery and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

He was also charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.

On Aug. 19, deputies responded to a burglary at a home on Mobile Court in the Climax area.

The victim told deputies he had arrived home from church and when he walked into his home he was assaulted by three men wearing masks.

The victim said he was able to pull one of the men’s mask off and was able to identify the man as Fagg, who used to work for the victim but had been fired about a week ago.

Money and a handgun were taken during the robbery.

On Saturday, Asheboro police found Fagg with a reportedly stolen handgun.

The suspect received a $135,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on the other two men involved in the robbery is asked to call 9-1-1, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6698 or the Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at (336) 672-7463.