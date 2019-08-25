Presidential candidate Kamala Harris campaigns in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris made a public appearance in Greensboro at Smith High School to campaign on Sunday.

She talked to voters about what she calls the "3 a.m. agenda,": the problems that are keeping Americans up at night.

Harris is a U.S. senator from California and is the second African-American woman to be elected into the senate.

"And so fight we will. And fight we must, knowing this is a fight that is born out of optimism," Senator Harris said. "This is a fight that is born out of knowing and believing and having faith in what can be unburdened by what has been."

She also was the keynote speaker at the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People's 84th founders' day banquet.

