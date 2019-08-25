× President Jimmy Carter keeps building homes with Habitat for Humanity even after breaking hip

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — President Jimmy Carter rested after he had surgery to fix his broken hip earlier in 2019, but he is now continuing his work with Habitat for Humanity, WFAA reports.

The former president, now 94, and first lady Rosalynn Carter, 92, have been involved with Habitat for Humanity for over 35 years and will be in Nashville with the organization in October.

“It is such an honor to host a former President of the United States and his wife, especially such a notable couple who have done so much humanitarian work on behalf of affordable homeownership, not just in the United States but around the world,” said Danny Herron, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville.

Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International, said Carter, now the longest-living U.S. president, is helping with projects that confront the challenges that face affordable housing.

Over the last 35 years, the Carters have worked to help build or repair 4,331 homes in 14 countries with over 103,000 volunteers.