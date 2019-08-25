Police investigate aggravated assault in Greensboro

Posted 11:46 am, August 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:44AM, August 25, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police investigated an aggravated assault at Spring Garden Street and Warren Street area Saturday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Officers responded to the area around 10:37 p.m.

During the course of the investigation, officers say they found one person suffering from a non-life threatening injury.

The person was then taken to a local medical facility for treatment.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

