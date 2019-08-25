Police dog found dead in car from heat-related accident

Posted 12:29 pm, August 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:28PM, August 25, 2019

LONG BEACH, Calif. — The death of a police dog was a heat-related accident that happened when he was left in a patrol car, according to a Long Beach Police Department tweet. 

Six-year-old K-9 Ozzy was found dead on Aug. 14 in a police K-9 vehicle that officers say should have emitted an alert that may not have worked.

Ozzy and his handler were both off-duty at the time of the death, police say.

A veterinarian examination of the German shepherd mix determined the cause of death to be heat-related.

Police didn’t say how long Ozzy was left in the patrol car.

All of the other patrol K-9 handlers are checking their heat-control systems before every shift in the wake of Ozzy’s death.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.