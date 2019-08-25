× Police dog found dead in car from heat-related accident

LONG BEACH, Calif. — The death of a police dog was a heat-related accident that happened when he was left in a patrol car, according to a Long Beach Police Department tweet.

Six-year-old K-9 Ozzy was found dead on Aug. 14 in a police K-9 vehicle that officers say should have emitted an alert that may not have worked.

Ozzy and his handler were both off-duty at the time of the death, police say.

A veterinarian examination of the German shepherd mix determined the cause of death to be heat-related.

Police didn’t say how long Ozzy was left in the patrol car.

All of the other patrol K-9 handlers are checking their heat-control systems before every shift in the wake of Ozzy’s death.

LBPD's Statement Regarding K-9 Ozzy's Death pic.twitter.com/VU7dYwB9V0 — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) August 23, 2019