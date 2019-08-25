NC officials asking for public’s help in finding ‘Bigfoot’

Posted 5:36 pm, August 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:35PM, August 25, 2019

Missing sasquatch statue (credit: Avery County Sheriff's Office)

LINVILLE, N.C. — Deputies in Avery County are asking the public to help them a find a sasquatch statue stolen from a Linville business, according to a Facebook post.

The sasquatch statue is 6’0″, weighs 180 pounds and had previously welcomed visitors to Mountaineer Landscaping.

It was stolen by an unknown person or group of people earlier in the week.

Anyone who has seen anything related to the lost sasquatch is asked to contact Avery police at (828) 733-2071

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.