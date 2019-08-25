NC head-on crash leaves several in critical condition

Posted 2:12 pm, August 25, 2019, by , Updated at 02:11PM, August 25, 2019

CLAYTON, N.C. — After a head-on crash near Clayton Saturday night, several people are in critical condition, WRAL reports.

The NC State Highway Patrol say someone called them around 11:15 p.m. and reported that a car was going the wrong way down US-70 westbound.

A woman alone in a car was driving the wrong when the car hit a second car with three people in it, officials said.

All occupants of both cars have life-threatening injuries and were taken to WakeMed.

As of Sunday, no update has been given on their condition.

