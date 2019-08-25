× Napping too much could be early sign of Alzheimer’s, study says

Excessive napping may be an early warning sign that someone has Alzheimer’s disease, a new study says.

In the study, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, researchers looked at the brains of 7 people who didn’t have Alzheimer’s and the brains of 13 who did and died.

They were especially focused on the parts of the brain that keep people awake throughout the day.

For people with Alzheimer’s, that section of the brain was unhealthy, so researchers concluded that there’s a biological link between daytime tiredness and Alzheimer’s.

The scientists say they are still unclear about how much time passes between sleep changes happening and memory loss starting.

Researchers say they need to do follow up research.