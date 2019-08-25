Mount Airy community comes together, helps man with ALS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. – For years, Randy Floyd has been an advocate in the fight against ALS.

“They are so close on finding cures on this,” Floyd said. “So many trials happening right now.”

ALS runs in his family.

Sixteen family members have died from it and six are currently living with it, including Floyd.

“I was diagnosed in June of 2012,” Floyd said. “I was wanting to work as long as I could but March of 2013 I had to stop.”

Money has been tight since then, even now with him needing more care.

“Usually, it has a life expectancy of two to five years and I’m going on seven to eight years and still blessed every day to get out of the bed," Floyd said.

To relieve some financial stress, he decided to sell his wheelchair assessable van.

“I felt like God had given me that sign to go ahead and try and sell it, but in that when He said try to sell it, He had a sense of humor because … it backfired,” Floyd said.

When the many people he’s helped in the community found out is plans to sell the van, they returned the love.

“It’s all coming back to [Randy] now just like we are promised and [Randy] is living proof of that,” said Angie Venable with 13 Bones Restaurant.

She created a GoFundMe page to help pay off Randy’s van and the community did it in just 24 hours.

Since last week, they’ve raised over $30,000 to pay off his van and medical bills.

“We give God all the glory...because He’s responsible," Floyd said.