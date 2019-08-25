× Lost child found near NC line in Virginia; police looking for parents

— A missing child was found near the NC line in Virginia and police are asking for the public’s help while they search for the boy’s family, according to South Hill police Facebook post.

The boy says his name is Jamal.

He was found in the Tanglewood Shores community in Virginia early Sunday morning.

He said his mom drives a black car but didn’t provide more information.

He is currently in the care of the Mecklenberg County Department of Social Services until a member can be located

The public is asked to call 911 or Mecklenburg officials at (434) 738-0028 if they see him or recognize him.