Johnson’s Peach stand helps keep peach country alive in NC

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — The sandhills of North Carolina is known as Peach Country.

“A lot of peaches are grown in this part of the state. A lot of peaches,” said Garrett Johnson, who grows a lot of them from the Johnson Family farm on the southeast edge of the county. “I just love it. I love peaches. It`s hard work.”

Johnson's dad started this orchard when he was just a kid and now at the age of 87, he's still out here every day.

“We box in the field. Only one person is going to touch my peach and that's the picker," Johnson said.

Because of the weather, peaches are a hard crop to grow here and each year fewer and fewer peach farmers besides Johnson are continuing to plant new trees every year.

“I love peaches from my youth up,” Johnson said.

The Johnson Peach stand is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They’re located off the Interstate 73/Tabernacle Church Road exit.