× Beach evacuated after explosive device from Spanish Civil War found in water

BARCELONA — Police found an explosive device Sunday in the water at a Barcelone beach and the beach was evacuated, a Civil Guard spokeswoman said, Reuters reports.

The device looked old and could date back to the Spanish Civil War which happened 80 years ago, the spokeswoman said.

It was found 80 feet from the shore and 10 feet underwater by a police diver who was off-duty and swimming through the area.

Police established an 800 feet security perimeter around the device and Navy specialists are expected to arrive Monday to deactivate it.

The Sant Sebastia beach closure is going to remain until the area has been made safe.

Sant Sebastia is one of the most popular beaches in Barcelona.