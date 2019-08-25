7 adults shot at toddler’s birthday party; 3 critically injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. -- Seven adults were shot at a child's birthday party in Maryland a few miles away from Washington D.C., police say, WJLA reports.

A person fired shots into a gathering of approximately 12 people who were at a birthday party for a 2-year-old Saturday night, authorities say.

Out of the seven people shot, three are facing critical injuries but police say they are expected to survive.

All of the victims vary between the ages of 18 and 20.

The suspect is still at large and no further information has been released describing what the suspect may look like.

Police say before the shots were fired, words may have been exchanged.